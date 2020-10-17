Moral Order movie - Maria de Medeiros, Marcello Urgeghe, João Pedro Mamede
Moral Order movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on the true story of the women who fought against the male-dominated upper class in the early 20th century, the cinematographer for Oliveira and Monteiro directs this refined drama.
Director: Mário Barroso Cast: Maria de Medeiros, Marcello Urgeghe, João Pedro Mamede