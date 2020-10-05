Global  
 

Michigan Bans Open Carry Of Guns At Specific Locations On Election Day

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The state of Michigan has banned the open carry of guns within "100 feet of a polling place on election day.

The ban also extends to clerk's offices and absent voter counting board on Election Day.

Business Insider reports that election inspectors will post signage that indicates the notice of a ban on open carrying firearms. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the presence of firearms may cause disruption, fear, or intimidation.

The directive comes days after federal prosecutors charged multiple men who plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.


