More People Watched Biden's Town Hall On ABC Than Trump's On 3 Channels Combined

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
ABC's coverage of Joe Biden's town hall averaged 13.9 million viewers on Thursday night.

The viewer count easily surpassed the Nielsen ratings for President Trump's town hall on NBC.

The Trump town hall was simulcast by two of NBC's cable channels, MSNBC and CNBC.

Biden's viewership beat out all of Trump's viewers from NBC, MSNBC and CNBC combined.

Trump's gross audience across all three channels was 13 million, about one million fewer than Biden's audience.


