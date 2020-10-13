Absentee ballot signatures; how to ensure your vote will count

ELECTION FACTS 2020: Vote By Mail Ballot SignaturesDid you know your signature changes over the years? If your signature doesn’t match the one on file with the department of elections your vote-by-mail ballot may be returned. Florida law requires you..
The U.S. Braces for Election Day Lasting WeeksExperts believe the challenges of voting during the pandemic will see Election Day turn into more of ‘Election Season.’ Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Voter registration deadline today in KansasVoter registration deadline today in Kansas