Lemur Stolen From S.F. Zoo Found Safe; Suspect Arrested Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:32s - Published 3 minutes ago Lemur Stolen From S.F. Zoo Found Safe; Suspect Arrested An arrest has been made in connection with a ring-tailed lemur that was stolen from its enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo earlier this week. Don Ford reports. (10-16-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources San Francisco Zoo Officials, Police Search For Missing Lemur



San Francisco Police are investigating after someone broke into the lemur habitat at the San Francisco Zoo and took Maki, a 21-year-old lemur. Joe Vazquez reports. (10/14/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:32 Published 2 days ago