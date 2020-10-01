Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable'

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned fiercely in Florida Friday, where he and his challenger are in a statistical dead heat, while Democrat Joe Biden targeted another crucial battleground state, Michigan, where Biden said Trump is living in a "dream world." Gavino Garay reports.
Data suggests that for every person who dies of COVID-19, they leave behind nine family members. According to HuffPost, that means nearly 2 million people in the US theoretically have experienced the death of a close relative due to the disease. It's easy to be triggered by the news, especially when COVID-19-positive President Donald Trump turns it into a campaign photo op. If you're feeling overwhelmed with grief and frustration, mental health experts encourage taking action. Grieve openly.
Formally known as bruxism, teeth grinding and clenching isn't uncommon. According to HuffPost, some estimates suggest about 10% of Americans regularly grind their teeth, and 20% regularly clench their teeth together. Now, dentists say they’re seeing a lot more of both during the COVID-19 pandemic. A dentist can, by examination, tell you if you're grinding, clenching, or both. Your dentist can also create a custom mouth guard to wear at night.
Chelsea Clinton has revealed why her once-close friendship with Ivanka Trump came to an end. According to HuffPost, Chelsea spoke to host Andy Cohen on a Thursday appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live” Thursday. Chelsea said she and Ivanka haven’t spoken since their parents, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, battled for the presidency four years ago. She said it was hard to be friends with someone who actively supports President Donald Trump's agenda, and was therefore deeply complicit.
Just because remote learning is widely in use across the US, that doesn't mean it's easy for children--or their parents. HuffPost reports introverted students face even more challenges with remote learning besides nabbing a strong wifi signal. If you find your child is holding back in class--or avoiding classes altogether--experts say it's best to start by gently asking them what's going on.