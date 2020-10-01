Global  
 

Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable'

Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable'

Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable'

Joe Biden promised on Friday that, if elected, he will work towards ending discrimination.

Sepcifically, discrimination against the LGBTQ community, says HuffPost.

He also plans to expand economic opportunities and reform the criminal justice system.

He spoke of transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals face added discrimination.

Biden said violence against transgender and gender-nonconforming people is an “epidemic".


LGBT LGBT Initialism for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons

LGBTIQ+ advocates urge SA government to pass bill outlawing 'gay panic' defence

 South Australia is the only state in the country not to scrap the 'gay panic' defence, by which provocation can be used as a partial defence.
SBS

Judge Barrett, don't use 'sexual preference' for LGBTQ people. It's incorrect and alarming.

 Amy Coney Barrett graduated from law school first in her class. She's 48 and came of age with the LGBTQ rights movement. She should have known better.
USATODAY.com

“Sunday Morning” Matinee: “Left Alone”

 In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day last month, American Ballet Theatre principal James Whiteside and The Trevor Project (a leading national organization..
CBS News

Trump has gutted LGBTQ+ rights. Could a Biden presidency undo the damage?

 Biden has promised action on LGBTQ+ issues starting on day one. But undoing four years of anti-LGBTQ+ policy may take decades.
USATODAY.com

