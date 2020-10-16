Idol makers' business dips ahead of Navratri 2020

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Idol makers in Delhi expressed their plight as idol business ahead of festive season has drastically dipped due to corona induced lockdown.

Idol makers have taken loans to provide bread and butter to their families.

They claimed that season which used to be worth Rs.

20,000-Rs.

30,000 is not even touching Rs.

5, 000.

One of the Idol makers said, "Comparatively, the work is far less than last year.

Our season used to be of Rs.

20,000 - Rs.

30, 000, now idols worth Rs.

5, 000 are also not getting sold." First day of Navratri is being observed on October 17.


