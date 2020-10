In county registrar of voters offices across the state workers are busy verifying signatures and getting ballots ready for processing in what is shaping up to be an historic absentee-ballot election.



Related videos from verified sources USPS Worker Fired And May Face Charges For Ditching Ballots In Dumpster



A US Postal Service employee in Kentucky is not only out of a job in the middle of a pandemic, he may soon have the Feds breathing down his neck. According to Business Insider, the man was terminated.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:37 Published 1 day ago Distribution Company Blamed For Ballot Issues



Both Westmoreland and Allegheny counties experienced issues with incorrect ballots being mailed or no ballots being mailed at all. The counties say that a distribution company's error is to blame... Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:04 Published 4 days ago Bay Area Election Experts Weigh In On Legality Of Ballot Harvesting



After revelations that unofficial ballot boxes were showing up in California, Andria Borba talked to election legal experts who warn it may be illegal. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:59 Published 5 days ago