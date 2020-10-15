Our Cartoon President 3x15 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump's First Post-COVID Rally

Our Cartoon President 3x15 Cold Open - Clip from season 3 episode 15 - Cartoon Trump's First Post-COVID Rally Back on the campaign trail after his bout of coronavirus, a phlegmy Cartoon Trump rallies the base with Cartoons Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham while Cartoon Joe Biden coasts to eerily certain victory at his town hall.

