Amazon Tablets Donated To Students At East Los Angeles College Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 weeks ago Amazon Tablets Donated To Students At East Los Angeles College Dozens of students at East Los Angeles College now have some new tech to help with their studies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this T RT @CBSLA: Dozens of students at East Los Angeles College now have some new tech to help with their studies. https://t.co/1nBnsqWOQh 1 week ago Micheal Soriano Amazon Tablets Donated To Students At East Los Angeles College https://t.co/2O4u0noNRH 1 week ago School Money Amazon Tablets Donated To Students At East Los Angeles College - CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/3EPrZ0ta1T college https://t.co/jaNMoj39lq 1 week ago Los Angeles Plaza Amazon Tablets Donated To Students At East Los Angeles College - CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/COrk0UAuhs 1 week ago Los Angeles Show Amazon Tablets Donated To Students At East Los Angeles College - CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/Z6lGClBvy5 1 week ago Alaturka News Amazon Tablets Donated To Students At East Los Angeles College https://t.co/eELTVr3Bun https://t.co/GnNBnUl7XL 1 week ago CBS Los Angeles Dozens of students at East Los Angeles College now have some new tech to help with their studies. https://t.co/1nBnsqWOQh 1 week ago