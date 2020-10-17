SamSam Movie Clip - Revenge Will Be Sweet!

Plot synopsis: SamSam seems like he has it all: great family, great friends, and even his own flying saucer.

But he’s still trying to find one thing that will make his life even better - actual superpowers.

Thanks to Mega, a mysterious new student in school, SamSam’s about to find them - while learning what it really takes to fight monsters and how many ways there are to be a hero.

Available On Demand and Digital on August 7, 2020 Distributor: Blue Fox Entertainment Production Companies: StudioCanal, Folivari Produced by: Didier Brunner, Damien Brunner, Gaëtan David, André Logie Directed by: Tanguy de Kermel Writtenby: Jean Regnaud and Valérie Magis - Serge Bloch (Original Novel) Cast: Tucker Chandler (“SamSam”), Lily Sanfelippo (“Mega”), Dino Andrade (“King Marshall”), Michael Yurchak (“Samteddy”), Connor Elias Andrade (“Sweetpea”), Faith Graham (“Superjulie”), Michelle Deco (“Lady Fathola”), Even Smith (“Samsam Dad”), Cam Clarke (“Marscientist”), Karen Strassman (“Samsam Mom”), Kellen Goff (“Mucky Yuck”), Addie Chandler (“Sumojo”) Running Time: 80 minutes