Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - Go Big Or Go Home

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:47s - Published
Monsters vs.

Aliens Film Clip - Go Big Or Go Home - Plot synopsis: When a meteor full of space gunk transforms Susan Murphy (Reese Witherspoon) into a giant, the government renames her Ginormica and confines her to a secret compound with other monsters, like bug-headed Dr. Cockroach (Hugh Laurie).

When an extraterrestrial robot lands on Earth and begins a rampage, Gen.

W.R.

Monger persuades the president to send Ginormica and her fellow monsters to battle the machine and save the planet.

Cast: Hugh Laurie, Kiefer Sutherland, Rainn Wilson, Reese Witherspoon, Seth Rogen, Will Arnett


Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - Doctor Of Dance [Video]

Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - Doctor Of Dance

Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - Doctor Of Dance - Dr. Cockroach (Hugh Laurie) uses his impressive dance moves to break into the spaceship mainframe and cue a self-destruct sequence. Plot synopsis:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:18Published
Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - Golden Gate Grapple [Video]

Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - Golden Gate Grapple

Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - Golden Gate Grapple - Ginormica (Reese Witherspoon), B.O.B. (Seth Rogen), The Missing Link (Will Arnett), Dr. Cockroach (Hugh Laurie), and Insectosaurus fight an alien..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:42Published
Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - The Bride's Big Day [Video]

Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - The Bride's Big Day

Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - The Bride's Big Day - During her wedding, Susan (Reese Witherspoon) transforms into a giant monster, and the military has to come in to take her down. Plot synopsis:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:39Published