Brave new World Season 1 - Behind The Scenes - A Look at the Wardrobe & Set Design of Brave New World Learn about the thinking behind the amazing wardrobe and set design in Brave New World.

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World is available now on Sky One.

#SkyTV #BraveNewWorld The series imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

Featuring an all-star cast including Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve), Joseph Morgan (The Originals), Sen Mitsuji (Origin), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Demi Moore (Ghost).

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex.

Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion.

Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning.