Art in the age of machine intelligence | Refik Anadol

What does it look like inside the mind of a machine?

Inspired by the architectural vision of a futuristic Los Angeles in "Blade Runner," media artist Refik Anadol melds art with artificial intelligence in his studio's collaborations with architects, data scientists, neuroscientists, musicians and more.

Witness otherworldly installations that might make you rethink the future of tech and creativity.