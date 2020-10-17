Why you should get paid for your data | Jennifer Zhu Scott
The world's most valuable tech companies profit from the personal data you generate.
So why aren't you getting paid for it?
In this eye-opening talk, entrepreneur and technologist Jennifer Zhu Scott makes the case for private data ownership -- which would empower you to donate, destroy or sell your data as you see fit -- and shows how this growing movement could put power (and cash) back into the hands of people.