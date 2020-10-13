Navratri: Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple

Devotees offered prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on the first day of 'Navratri' on October 17.

Morning 'aarti' was also performed at the temple.

Devotees were also seen visiting Kalkaji Mandir on the occasion.

However, temples should follow allow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).