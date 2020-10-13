Navratri: Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple

Idol makers in Delhi expressed their plight as idol business ahead of festive season has drastically dipped due to corona induced lockdown. Idol makers have taken loans to provide bread and butter to their families. They claimed that season which used to be worth Rs. 20,000-Rs. 30,000 is not even touching Rs. 5, 000. One of the Idol makers said, "Comparatively, the work is far less than last year. Our season used to be of Rs. 20,000 - Rs. 30, 000, now idols worth Rs. 5, 000 are also not getting sold." First day of Navratri is being observed on October 17.
Security and COVID-19 precautionary measures have been made in Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple ahead of Navratri and Durga Puja festivals. Checking of every devotee will be done twice in the temple premises amid coronavirus pandemic. Devotees will be properly sanitized, their body temperature will be checked and wearing face masks is also compulsory for all. No offering of any kind will be taken in the temple this time due to COVID fear. Speaking to ANI, trustee of Jhandewalan Temple, Ravindra Goyal said, "Thermal screening, face masks are compulsory for all the devotees. Children below 10 years and senior citizens above the age of 65 will not be allowed in the temple."
After the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the reopening of schools and colleges in a graded manner from October 15, and further left it to states do decide whether to reopen or not, schools in Uttar Pradesh will welcome students from October 19. A school in Moradabad is undertaking all COVID precautions. "Sanitisation and thermal screening arrangements are underway. No student will be forced to attend school. Those who don't have access to e-classes or have queries can come to school with the permission of their guardian," said District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS).
The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, stated that the accused in Kerala gold smuggling case have connections with Dawood Ibrahim's D-company and Kerala Chief Minister's office. "NIA has said that the accused in Kerala gold smuggling case have connections with Dawood Ibrahim's D-company. This is a serious issue. I'm sure NIA and Home Ministry will take appropriate action to ensure that UAPA charges against accused stand substantiated," said V Muraleedharan while talking to ANI. 'Kerala CM's Office has been linked with the people involved in this case. So naturally, they received patronage from powerful people within the government. This is why the Kerala BJP has demanded the resignation of chief minister of Kerala," Muraleedharan added.
Special arrangements made for Navratri festival at Mata Vaishno Devi temple. Following Covid protocols, Navratri festival at the temple will start on Saturday.
