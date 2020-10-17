North Daviess Spring Valley ITZ

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 weeks ago

The s-i-a-c.

North daviess visited springs valley tonight in french lick trying to snap a 3 game skid.

First quarter...first possession..

Miscommunication between tanner reed and zo jeffers on the handoff.

The ball hits the deck.

Springs valley recovers.

Next play...blackhawk q-b kannon chase shows off his cannon... he finds desmon jones for the 20 yard pickup.

Few plays later..

Chase keeps it himself for the touchdown.

Springs valley on top 6 nothing.

Next cougars possession.

Another turnover.

This time reed is picked off by kannon chase... kid does it all down there in french lick.

It was not the cougar's night tonight.

Springs valley gets their first win of the whole season tonight over north daviess 38 to 16.

North daviess heads into sectionals on a 4 game losing streak.

They end their regular season at 4 and 4.

That wraps it up from me tonight.

A lot of driving.

Not a lot of substance.

Can't believe the regular season is over.

Take