DETR announces it's ready to send out LWA payments
The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced today the roll-out of the Lost Wages Program (LWA).
DETR SAYS THE MONEY IS ONITS WAY.DETR BEGAN A ROLLOUT WITH ASMALL "TEST RUN" OF PAYMENTSEARLIER THIS WEEK.OFFICIALS SAY THE TESTING WASSUCCESSFUL -- AND INITIALPAYMENT BEGAN LAST NIGHT.IT IS IMPORTANT TO NOTE...WHILE PAYMENTS ARE BEINGDEPOSITED -- "CLAIMANTS" ARENOT YET ABLE TO SEE THEM WHENTHEY LOG INTO THE SYSTEM.IT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETEDIN A FEW DAYS.