DETR announces it's ready to send out LWA payments The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced today the roll-out of the Lost Wages Program (LWA).

DETR SAYS THE MONEY IS ON ITS WAY. DETR BEGAN A ROLLOUT WITH A SMALL "TEST RUN" OF PAYMENTS EARLIER THIS WEEK. OFFICIALS SAY THE TESTING WAS SUCCESSFUL -- AND INITIAL PAYMENT BEGAN LAST NIGHT. IT IS IMPORTANT TO NOTE... WHILE PAYMENTS ARE BEING DEPOSITED -- "CLAIMANTS" ARE NOT YET ABLE TO SEE THEM WHEN THEY LOG INTO THE SYSTEM. IT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN A FEW DAYS.





