10-16-20 SPORTS EXPRESS

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Express...it'lies nighere on spd hockey action including couple o remain unbeaten. Plus...we'll hear from comets defenseman ashton stnerafter ree organization next year. (((2-shot))) hello everyone and welcome to sports express. We are not in our respve xes like last wk, we asharing t, while keeping our social distance. We've got lots toget h some highlights. Yes, we've got highlights from some great girls soccer and field hockey matchups tonight, les art th girls socc. Over atpoland cee tornadoes hosted the frankfort- schuyler maroon knights to break in thebrand nen their campus, on senio nit and it looks great spence. -- poland junior alexis bates gave the tornadoes a 1-0 lead at the half. Early in the second, poland sophomore logan cookinham clears this ball...it's perfectly placed for bates who's running for it and puts it into the back of the net 2-0 poland. -- spencer about a minute and a half later, cookinham gets rewarded back off of a pass from erin powers, she grounds this one into the net. 3-0 tornadoes. -- chelsea two minutes later, senior defender amanda sweet, sends in a blast from deep! Nearly half field, the goalie tips it but it is in. (((score))) what a shot. The tornadoes win 4-0 and extend their record to 5 and 0. And are now on a 27 game win streak including games from last season. Spencer in westmoreland - the clinton warriors look to keeptht goin..they're 3-0 cing in.they o are 2-1 and hoping to keep climbing. --- in the second half - clinton leads it by two. Lydia detraglia is tripped in the box leading to a penalty kick...and look at this - it's goalie on goalie as clinton keeper kaitlyn williams will take it. She wins the duel and puts it in. Warriors up 3-0. --- chelsea nearly midway through the half - off a throw in. Jessica gale with the beautiful cross...alexa bohlinck door at the other end to one-touch it to the back of the net. Third goal for bohling - clinton's up four. --- spencer just over a minute later - westmo with a p-k of its own. Here's mary muller finishing to get the bulldogs on the board. --- chelsea under five minutes remaining - riley jones from the top of the box...doesn't getlof it b she's able to eak itinside) ...the warriors keep on rolling. They win this one 5-1 to improve to 4-0. Spencer onto some field hockey, it was senior night for theollanpatent goen knigs as they hostethe mount markham mustangs. -- chelsea start of the third quarter, senior forward hanna corrig taking this e all the way hersel falling asshe sce golden knights a 6-0 lead. Spencer 4 minutes later, corrigan dribbling through traffic, she spins and sends in a sweep hit to sco to extend their lead to 7. -- chelsea while i was shooting this game, i heard the announcer call her hanna scor- rigan, and here she is again, deflecting a shot by anna healey for the score. Healey earns the assist. Spencer in the fourth quarter, off of a penalty corner, healey finds senior defender natalie yutzler who winds up and scores. (((score))) that's her first goal of the season. Holland patent wins 9-0. Chelsea the new york mills marauders travel to soit vaey high school take onthe inn column for the first time this season. --- no score through two quarters of play. It tookunt one. Alyssa canarelli flicks it towards the goal. There's chaos in front - it slips through and rolls into the cage. Amelia sebastian there - may have gotten a piece. Either way - 1-0 indians. --- spencer in the fourth - sauquoit looking for some insurance. Sebastian - to hayleigh parks- carney...stopped by laun kulpa and kicked away. --- chelsea more chances with two minutes remaining - it's parks-carney again teeinitup...g saves for mills. --- spencer that keeps the marauders in it - time expires but they have one last chance on a penalty corner. Samantha paparella -role snyder clears it away and that'll do it... (((score))) ...tight game here in sauquoit - the indians able to hang on to win 1-0. (((2-shot))) (((start music when send anch startstalking)))o the fst intermison onsports exps week's featured athlete of the week. But coming up next - one more year of sautner...at least! After re-signing to remain with the canucks organization - we hear from long-time comets defenseman ashton sautner about the new deal. (((2-shot))) welcome back aboard the express...he's baaack! As weold youearlier in s ashton canucks. If you missed it - sautner signed a one-year, two-way contract on wednesday. That means the - year-oldblueliner w- thousand dollars salary if up with the canucks and 200- thousand dollars should he be here with the comets - according to cap friendly... that total prorated baon how much time spent on each roster. Spencer sautner was an unrestricted free agent prior to signing this deal - meaning he could have gone anywhere. But he said - leaving utica and this organization wasn't really in the cards. Ashton sautner: it's very exciting, avery happy be back. E spent all fivef my prohockey yes organization and so for them to believe in me and give me another chance on a one year deal, i am very thankful for it. It was a good fit having some familiar faces within the organization both in vancouver and utica and i've made a lot of good relationships in my five years to sew to continue that was an easy choice for me sautner has played in 240 games in a comets sweater - most ever for a defenseman in franchise history andifthmost oo appeared in 23 games for the canucks in the n-h-l. (((2-shot)))(((start music when second anchor speaks))) that will take us to our second intermission -- comi unext, we t athlete of the week othis season... this field hockey senior says she is playing every game like its her last. She and her teammates are proving it on the field. Bumpback & athlete of the week stingwelcome bacto spor express - it's time now to unvelur athlete of the forward says she isn't taking this season for granted as she leads her team to an undefeated start in the coronavirus era. (nats( gianna trunfio (not on cam): in covid you either watch people get better or get better urseland it setting us apart fromverye else this year. Clinton girls hockey team has gotten better. They are 4 and 0 start this season. Led by a group of four seniors including captain gianna trunfio, the warriors opened the season with a 1-0 win over camden, a team who had not been shut out in 13 games. Gianna trunfio: it definitely takes a team to win and i think with that when we proved it. It started with theda phenomenal job that game and we all just came together, midfielders everyone just came together and did a phenomenal job. This year, they aren't taking anything for granted. Miquel grimm: the hard part is you play every game like it's your last game you know we goinn that's like our covid motivation. And i think that's what's really motivated them to elevate their play this year which this early in the season they're doing a great job at doing. Gianna, who was also chosen to play for the u-s-a futures team national tournament, holds the clinton career scoring record with 63 career goals and season scoring record with 25. Each of these accomplishments she achieved in just her phomoyear!n she has tallied 18 points - 7 goals and 4 assists. Gnnatrunfir granted you know every year i just try and better myself. Itan before and bring it to nextseasd learn through every game, every experience i've had, every showcase i've ever had, every tournament i take it in to each season, each time i play. But her personal accolades could not have been fulfilled without her teammates. Gianna trunfio: i owe everything to my teammates. There's no me without them and all these records come from their passes like everything i accomplish comes from them. Miquel grimm: she's teaching other girls on the team change this tweak that so that's totally different about her. She shown great leader ship and thatthat y better herself but she's bettering her teammates. Gianna also plays for her family. Gianna trunfio: well i really play for my parents you know they've been there for me throughout this whole process.ay for them at the next level at vassar college. Trunfio: i'm so excited to play for vassar. Just going to the camp is visiting i just checked off every box i had and i love the coach, coach warari there he's a great guy. He's everything i look for in a coach and i'm honored to call him my coach today. If you know of a high school athlete who deserves to be athlete of the week, here's our contact info - call,email, l media! Just send us who you would like to be nominated andws will receive a plaque courtesy of c-n-y awards and apparel. (((2-shot))) that's it for us... we'll see you back here next friday night for another edition of sports express! (((use code from the "big game"))) good morning everyone... welcome to your am sports express wrap. 