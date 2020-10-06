Navratri: Devotees celebrate festival with full zeal across country

On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, devotees are celebrating the festival with full zeal across the country.

Devotees arrived at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to offer prayers on October 17.

They were also seen chanting 'Jai Mata Di'.

Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers at Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

"We thank the govt for re-opening the temple.

All COVID-19 measures are being taken by us and temple is being sanitised regularly," temple priest Mahant Anand said to ANI.

People also arrived at Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri today.

The auspicious festival is celebrated for nine consecutive days.

However, temples have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).