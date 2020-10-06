Navratri: Devotees celebrate festival with full zeal across country

Devotees offered prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on the first day of 'Navratri' on October 17. Morning 'aarti' was also performed at the temple. Devotees were also seen visiting Kalkaji Mandir on the occasion. However, temples should follow allow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Special arrangements made for Navratri festival at Mata Vaishno Devi temple. Following Covid protocols, Navratri festival at the temple will start on Saturday. As per the shrine board, per-day pilgrims limit has been increased from 5000 to 7000. 'Mata Vaishno Devi' app has also been launched for devotees to experience live darshan. Rapid Antigen Testing is being conducted for pilgrims and wearing mask is mandatory. "Per-day pilgrims limit has been increased from 5000 to 7000. The sanitization and testing facility at the temple is excellent. The shrine has been decorated with flowers at different places. Bhajan singers will perform at Vaishno Devi Darbar during festival. Helicopter and battery car services are operational. Pony, Pithu and Palki services have also resumed," CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar said. Mata Vaishno Devi has been decorated with flowers to celebrate Navratri. Many bhajan singers will perform at Vaishno Devi Darbar on the nine days of Navratri.
Potters in Kanpur are making earthen diyas and other products ahead of upcoming festivals. They are facing hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic. Potters are hopeful that this Diwali festival will bring joy.
Farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur are supporting the new agriculture reforms. They are hopeful that the new farm laws will be beneficial for them. "The bills will benefit us. It will also break the chain of middlemen. Farmers will get right price for their grains," a farmer told ANI. "New agriculture laws are good. We will now directly sell our grains to the market," another farmer said.
A BJP leader was shot dead by three bike-borne miscreants in UP's Firozabad, police said. 46-year-old DK Gupta was shot when he was going home after closing his shop, police said. Police added that the incident took place in Nagla Beech locality on Friday. Police said Gupta was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. Locals said they caused a traffic jam while protesting against Gupta's killing. Relatives named a suspect who had threatened Gupta over enmity due to 'pradhan' election. "He was threatened two days back, they came riding motorcycle. He was preparing himself to contest in the 'pradhan' election," a relative of Gupta said. Senior police officers reached the spot and elaborate security was deployed in the area. Area lies in Tundla constituency, where assembly bypolls are due on November 3.
Indian Army 19 RR in collaboration with Pune based NGO, Aseem foundation organised a women's cricket tournament in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. 4 women cricket teams participated from Anantnag and Kulgam districts in the tournament held at Sports Stadium Dooru Shahabad. Female cricketers hailed the initiative and urged the parents to support their children in pursuing their career in sports. Female Ranji Trophy player Rubiya Syed said that it is a happy moment for girls that Indian Army has organized this tournament. Rubiya said, "The matches that are taking place here are being conducted by the Army. The intension behind is that if any girl is coming out through these camps then will get a chance to go to Pune and be a part of academies. So, it's a matter of happiness for us." Aseem Foundation president, Pune Sarang Gosavi said that the foundation will provide sponsorship for education and sports of the selected candidates.
Continuing its efforts to provide a comeback chance to the misguided youth of Kashmir, Indian Army on October 16 successfully persuaded Jahangir Ah Bhat, a 31-year-old shopkeeper gone rogue after missing from Chadoora town, to surrender in Budgam. He was apprehended with one AK rifle. Chinar Corps of the Indian Army executed the dramatic operation in which they persuaded him to surrender. Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said, "Special Police Officer Altaf Hassan Bhat, posted in Budgam, had decamped with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines, two days back along with his friend Jahangir Bhat. Area was cordoned by security forces and firing had ensued. SPO managed to escape, Jahangir was nabbed."
Drones are being used for security surveillance in Katra ahead of Navratri. "All security arrangements done to ensure devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine have safe and secure visit; audio-visual systems also placed to make announcements for COVID related norms," said Amit Bhasin, SP, Katra.
After the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the reopening of schools and colleges in a graded manner from October 15, and further left it to states do decide whether to reopen or not, schools in Uttar Pradesh will welcome students from October 19. A school in Moradabad is undertaking all COVID precautions. "Sanitisation and thermal screening arrangements are underway. No student will be forced to attend school. Those who don't have access to e-classes or have queries can come to school with the permission of their guardian," said District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS).
Security and COVID-19 precautionary measures have been made in Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple ahead of Navratri and Durga Puja festivals. Checking of every devotee will be done twice in the temple premises..