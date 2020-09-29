Global  
 

A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 13:06s - Published
Stars of Mira Nair and Netflix's A Suitable Boy -- Tanya Maniktala, Namit Das, Mikhail Sen and Danesh Razvi -- talk to Hindustan Times about standing out in a sprawling cast, and in what ways they think India has changed (and hasn't) since Independence.


