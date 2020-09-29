A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple

How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding



The Imran Khan government has been trying hard to get off the FATF ‘grey list’. Pakistan had tried to impress the meeting of the Asia pacific Joint Group last month by boasting of the arrest and conviction of a select group of terrorist leaders. However, a careful examination of Pakistan’s claims show that it is only depending on its old trick of hoodwinking the world with a sham crackdown on terror groups. Hindustan Times’ executive editor Shishir Gupta decodes the Imran Khan government’s false claims and explains why it is time for the FATF to blacklist Pakistan. Watch In Focus with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:51 Published on January 1, 1970