Navratri: CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Mandir in UP's Balrampur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan Temple on the first day of Navratri.

He also visited gaushala and fed fodders to the cows.

Navratri is being celebrated across the country will full fervour.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.


Navratri 2020: Devotees throng temples, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers

Navratri 2020: Devotees throng temples, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers

The nine-day long Navratri festival has begun. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri. In Kanpur, devotees offered their prayers at the city's Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga temple. Priests performed 'aarti' donning masks at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi. Devotees in Mumbai arrived at Mumba Devi Temple and offered prayers. In J&K, devotees queued up at Vaishno Devi temple in Katra for 'darshan'. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa participated in inauguration ceremony of Dasara in Mysore. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published
Navratri: Devotees celebrate festival with full zeal across country

Navratri: Devotees celebrate festival with full zeal across country

On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, devotees are celebrating the festival with full zeal across the country. Devotees arrived at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to offer prayers on October 17. They were also seen chanting 'Jai Mata Di'. Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers at Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. "We thank the govt for re-opening the temple. All COVID-19 measures are being taken by us and temple is being sanitised regularly," temple priest Mahant Anand said to ANI. People also arrived at Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri today. The auspicious festival is celebrated for nine consecutive days. However, temples have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:51Published

Poor state of women safety in Uttar Pradesh disturbing: Priyanka Gandhi

 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the state of women safety, and alleged..
IndiaTimes

EJ Espresso: Opposition ups the ante over Hathras case

EJ Espresso: Opposition ups the ante over Hathras case

Even as outrage grows over the Hathras gangrape case, another case of gangrape was reported in UP's Balrampur district on Thursday. The political war of words has also gone to fever pitch with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi seeking answers from the Yogi Adityanth-led government of Uttar Pradesh. BSP chief Mayawati has meanwhile asked Centre to step in and demanded that President's rule be imposed in the state. Watch the latest headlines on editorji's news wrap.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:26Published

7 killed in bus-pickup collision in UP's Pilibhit; CM Adityanath announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

 The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased. The CM also directed for proper treatment of all the injured.
DNA

Ram Leela rehearsal begins in Lucknow, artists to follow COVID guidelines

Ram Leela rehearsal begins in Lucknow, artists to follow COVID guidelines

Rehearsals began at Ram Leela Maidan in Lucknow ahead of Dussehra. The artists were seen rehearsing for their performance as the program will telecast online due to COVID-19. Secretary of Ram Leela Committee of Lucknow, Aditya Dwivedi said, "We are taking all precautionary measures. This year, we will telecast the program online via social media platforms." Other preparations for setup of stage are also underway. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 25, this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:40Published
Locals to celebrate 'virtual' Dussehra this year in Bengaluru

Locals to celebrate 'virtual' Dussehra this year in Bengaluru

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people decided to celebrate Dussehra from their homes in Bengaluru and due to this, the sales of idols have hit by nearly 50% in the city. Earlier, idol sellers were facing decline in sales due to coronavirus but customers rushed to idol shops after decided to celebrate the festival with dolls at homes. One of the customers said, "We are planning to not invite anyone else in our homes. We're going to buy the dolls and celebrate with friends by video conferencing." Dussehra is a traditional Hindu festival that marks victory of good over evil. It will be celebrated on October 25, this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:53Published

Covid precautions in place as Vaishno Devi readies for Navratri celebration

Covid precautions in place as Vaishno Devi readies for Navratri celebration

Special arrangements made for Navratri festival at Mata Vaishno Devi temple. Following Covid protocols, Navratri festival at the temple will start on Saturday. As per the shrine board, per-day pilgrims..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published
Watch: Drones keeping a close eye in Katra to ensure COVID norms

Watch: Drones keeping a close eye in Katra to ensure COVID norms

Drones are being used for security surveillance in Katra ahead of Navratri. "All security arrangements done to ensure devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine have safe and secure visit; audio-visual..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
Balrampur Rape

Balrampur Rape

Amid outrage over the Hathras rape case, another similar story has now emerged from neighbouring Balrampur. A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and later died on the way to the hospital. Both the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:53Published