Navratri: CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Mandir in UP's Balrampur

The nine-day long Navratri festival has begun. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri. In Kanpur, devotees offered their prayers at the city's Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga temple. Priests performed 'aarti' donning masks at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi. Devotees in Mumbai arrived at Mumba Devi Temple and offered prayers. In J&K, devotees queued up at Vaishno Devi temple in Katra for 'darshan'. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa participated in inauguration ceremony of Dasara in Mysore. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.
On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, devotees are celebrating the festival with full zeal across the country. Devotees arrived at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to offer prayers on October 17. They were also seen chanting 'Jai Mata Di'. Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers at Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. "We thank the govt for re-opening the temple. All COVID-19 measures are being taken by us and temple is being sanitised regularly," temple priest Mahant Anand said to ANI. People also arrived at Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri today. The auspicious festival is celebrated for nine consecutive days. However, temples have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Rehearsals began at Ram Leela Maidan in Lucknow ahead of Dussehra. The artists were seen rehearsing for their performance as the program will telecast online due to COVID-19. Secretary of Ram Leela Committee of Lucknow, Aditya Dwivedi said, "We are taking all precautionary measures. This year, we will telecast the program online via social media platforms." Other preparations for setup of stage are also underway. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 25, this year.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people decided to celebrate Dussehra from their homes in Bengaluru and due to this, the sales of idols have hit by nearly 50% in the city. Earlier, idol sellers were facing decline in sales due to coronavirus but customers rushed to idol shops after decided to celebrate the festival with dolls at homes. One of the customers said, "We are planning to not invite anyone else in our homes. We're going to buy the dolls and celebrate with friends by video conferencing." Dussehra is a traditional Hindu festival that marks victory of good over evil. It will be celebrated on October 25, this year.
Special arrangements made for Navratri festival at Mata Vaishno Devi temple. Following Covid protocols, Navratri festival at the temple will start on Saturday. As per the shrine board, per-day pilgrims..
