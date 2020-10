Jose: Talk of 2014 Messi deal is history! Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 day ago Jose: Talk of 2014 Messi deal is history! Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was asked about reports Chelsea were ready to buy Lionel Messi in 2014 when he was in charge at Stamford Bridge, but Mourinho was not keen to give too much away on Soccer AM! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this