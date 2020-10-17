Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Navratri 2020- आज शनिवार से नवरात्र, देवी के इन मंत्रों से

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:17s - Published
Navratri 2020- आज शनिवार से नवरात्र, देवी के इन मंत्रों से

Navratri 2020- आज शनिवार से नवरात्र, देवी के इन मंत्रों से

Navratri 2020- आज शनिवार से नवरात्र, देवी के इन मंत्रों से करें शनि-शांति


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut: Navratri has tremendous possibilities, let's enhance our energy system

Urging everyone to "work on enhancing our energy system", actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday extended...
Mid-Day - Published

Navratri 2020: Day 1 of Sharad Navratri begins, here's why it is significant

On Day 1 of Navratri, goddess Shailputri is worshipped. During these 9 days of festivity, different...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


Divine call! Shreya Ghoshal has renders a special song for Navratri

Shreya Ghoshal has rendered a special track, Jab jab navratre aave, to mark the Navratri...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Navratri: CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Mandir in UP's Balrampur [Video]

Navratri: CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Mandir in UP's Balrampur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan Temple on the first day of Navratri. He also visited gaushala and fed fodders to the cows. Navratri is being celebrated across..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Navratri 2020: Devotees throng temples, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers [Video]

Navratri 2020: Devotees throng temples, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers

The nine-day long Navratri festival has begun. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri. In Kanpur, devotees offered their prayers at the city's Vaibhav..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
Navratri: Devotees celebrate festival with full zeal across country [Video]

Navratri: Devotees celebrate festival with full zeal across country

On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, devotees are celebrating the festival with full zeal across the country. Devotees arrived at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to offer..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:51Published