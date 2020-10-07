Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami on 'A suitable boy' | Aur Batao

Actors Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Mahira Kakkar get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'.

In this episode, the actors talk about their upcoming release 'A Suitable Boy'.

Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy is set to stream on October 23 on Netflix.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

Watch the full video for more.