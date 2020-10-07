Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami on 'A suitable boy' | Aur Batao

Stars of Mira Nair and Netflix's A Suitable Boy -- Tanya Maniktala, Namit Das, Mikhail Sen and Danesh Razvi -- talk to Hindustan Times about standing out in a sprawling cast, and in what ways they think India has changed (and hasn't) since Independence.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 13:06Published
Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and reveal their favourite characters. Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya whose supremacy is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, played by Divyenndu, isn’t welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority. The first season ended with Munna killing Bablu and injuring Guddu. The show also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 18:01Published
After waiting for two long years, fans finally got to watch the trailer of the much-anticipated second season of Mirzapur and it blew them away! Well, in an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu, Divyendu aka Munna Bhaiya and Rasika Dugal aka Beena Tripathi opened up about their characters, the second season, dubbing amid the pandemic and much more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:35Published
Director Mira Nair is known for asking her actors to do one extra take 'for love'. Stars of the BBC and Netflix's new miniseries A Suitable Boy -- Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Shubham Saraf -- talk about their favourite 'one for love' takes, and whether or not they feel India has evolved in the seven-plus decades since independence.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:22Published
Sandra Oh has said it felt “very important” to be a part of the latescreenwriter Audrey Wells’ on-screen legacy. The Killing Eve star, 49, voicesa character in Over The Moon, a Netflix musical written by Wells, who died ofcancer in October 2018. The feature follows a girl named Fei Fei who isgrieving the loss of her mother and builds a rocket to fly to the moon andmeet the goddess Chang'e. Voiced by an all-Asian cast, Over The Moon featuresHamilton star Phillipa Soo, The Hangover’s Ken Jeong and newcomer Cathy Ang inthe lead role. Over The Moon is in cinemas now and released on Netflix onOctober 23.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:00Published
In this edition of Interview, we’re talking about the video streaming revolution with Mitch Lowe, one of the founding executives of Netflix and someone who's been at the forefront of the video entertainment industry since the early 1980s - plus where he thinks the sector is heading next. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:00Published