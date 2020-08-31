Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Chinook helicopter carries debris of IAF's MI-17 from Kedarnath

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Watch: Chinook helicopter carries debris of IAF's MI-17 from Kedarnath

Watch: Chinook helicopter carries debris of IAF's MI-17 from Kedarnath

A Chinook helicopter takes off from a helipad in Kedarnath shrine with the debris of Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter which had met with an accident in 2018.

Kedarnath trust has allocated Rs 120 crores for the construction work in the temple premises.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kedarnath Kedarnath Town in Uttarakhand, India

Police launches drive to find missing bodies from 2013 Kedarnath tragedy [Video]

Police launches drive to find missing bodies from 2013 Kedarnath tragedy

Police launched a drive to search for skeletons of people who went missing in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag in 2013 Kedarnath disaster. Search operation is underway at Gaurikund-Kedarnath tracking route to find missing people of Kedarnath tragedy. Speaking to ANI, the Garhwal Range IG Abhinav Kumar said, "There is a discrepancy in the number of missing people and bodies recovered. Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test of skeletons will be done." This drive is being conducted jointly by state police and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force). A total of 10 teams have been deployed at various track routes including the Gaurikund-Kedarnath by the state government for this search operation. It is worth noticing that the state government had conducted several search operations in this regard in the past six years also, in which more than 600 skeletons have been found. The search drive which started from September 16 will conclude on September 22.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

Boost to Indian Air Force's offensive arsenal: 3-4 Rafale fighter jets to join in November

 It is to be noted that the first batch of five Rafales had arrived in India on July 28 and were officially inducted on September 10 by the Narendra Modi..
DNA
From kickboxing to floor exercises: Kangana Ranaut begins training for Tejas [Video]

From kickboxing to floor exercises: Kangana Ranaut begins training for Tejas

Actor Kangana Ranaut has begun training for her upcoming action dramas - Tejas and Dhakaad. Kangana shared a video and called herself 'Bollywood's first ever legitimate action heroine'. The Queen actor has put out the one-minute video clip on her social media handles. Video shows Kangana doing a range of exercise routines - from kickboxing to floor exercises. Kangana essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film, Tejas. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is all set to go on floors by the end of this year. Kangana's other film Dhaakad promises to be a high-octane action drama. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film is set to hit theatres around Diwali.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:58Published

Mil Mi-17 Mil Mi-17 Family of Russian military transport helicopters

Afghan troops killed as helicopters crash amid Taliban offensive in Helmand

 KABUL, Afghanistan — Nine Afghan troops were killed when two helicopters collided in Helmand province, where fierce fighting between government forces and the..
WorldNews
Watch: IAF's dramatic rescue amid MP floods; hospitals, temples inundated [Video]

Watch: IAF's dramatic rescue amid MP floods; hospitals, temples inundated

Several areas in Madhya Pradesh have been hit by floods due to heavy downpour. The Indian Air Force deployed choppers to airlift people from flood-hit Chhindwara in MP. IAF personnel were seen rappelling from an Mi-17 chopper for rescue. Over 9,000 people have been moved to relief camps in MP so far. A similar heroic rescue was carried out in n MP's Balaghat. 2 youths and an elderly person were rescued by IAF personnel. Even Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal struggled amid heavy rain. Over 125 people have died in MP due to rain & flood in MP this monsoon. MP CM Shivraj Chouhan commented on the situation. He said, “This morning, I briefed the Prime Minister regarding the current situation. We are receiving his loving support and blessings. I am happy that rescue operations were conducted throughout the night. All 5 people in Sehore's Narela were rescued at 2:30 at night. Shajapur, Devas... There are some problems but there is no need to worry because our personnel of SDRF are deployed. Wherever needed, we'll take the Army's help. We won't allow loss of life in any part of the state. My appeal is that people shouldn't be stubborn when the administration tries to evacuate them.”

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:22Published

Tweets about this

world_news_eng

World News RT @ndtv: Watch: Chinook Helicopter Carries Debris Of IAF Helicopter From Kedarnath https://t.co/3F3MeSpHg8 https://t.co/jXjr8mmlPN 5 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV Watch: Chinook Helicopter Carries Debris Of IAF Helicopter From Kedarnath https://t.co/3F3MeSpHg8 https://t.co/jXjr8mmlPN 8 minutes ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz RT @ndtvfeed: Watch: Chinook Helicopter Carries Debris Of IAF Helicopter From Kedarnath https://t.co/F8wVzDG5vV https://t.co/WlrEUqWRkX 34 minutes ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed Watch: Chinook Helicopter Carries Debris Of IAF Helicopter From Kedarnath https://t.co/F8wVzDG5vV https://t.co/WlrEUqWRkX 34 minutes ago

VishvaprakashP3

Vishvaprakash Pandey Watch: Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carries out night sortie from Leh airbase https://t.co/IhukN3MZlx 3 days ago

GhadgeGaneshRa1

Ghadge Ganesh Ramchandra RT @ANI: #WATCH Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carries out night sortie from Leh airbase in Ladakh https://t.co/IV51ci3iWz 5 days ago

RamchandaniGP

R G P RT @WIONews: The Indian Air Force on Saturday displayed its aerial might by carrying out sorties in the Leh-Ladakh region near the Line of… 6 days ago

TrueInd48421166

True Indian RT @EconomicTimes: Watch: Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carries out night sortie from Leh airbase | Track latest news updates here:… 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: IAF's Chinook helicopter carries out night sortie in Ladakh [Video]

Watch: IAF's Chinook helicopter carries out night sortie in Ladakh

Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carried out night sortie from Leh airbase in Ladakh on October 10. Earlier, IAF’S C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft landed with supplies for the troops. It can..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
Watch: IAF's Chinook helicopter carries out night sortie from Leh airbase [Video]

Watch: IAF's Chinook helicopter carries out night sortie from Leh airbase

Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carried out night sortie from Leh airbase in Ladakh on October 10. Several sorties were also held earlier on October 10. IAF's C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Watch: IAF's Chinook helicopter carries out sortie from Leh airbase [Video]

Watch: IAF's Chinook helicopter carries out sortie from Leh airbase

Indian Air Force (IAF) started sorties at Leh air base in Ladakh on October 10. IAF's Chinook helicopter carried out sortie from its airbase in Ladakh. MiG 29 fighter aircraft also carried out sortie..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published