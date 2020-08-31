Watch: Chinook helicopter carries debris of IAF's MI-17 from Kedarnath

Police launched a drive to search for skeletons of people who went missing in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag in 2013 Kedarnath disaster. Search operation is underway at Gaurikund-Kedarnath tracking route to find missing people of Kedarnath tragedy. Speaking to ANI, the Garhwal Range IG Abhinav Kumar said, "There is a discrepancy in the number of missing people and bodies recovered. Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test of skeletons will be done." This drive is being conducted jointly by state police and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force). A total of 10 teams have been deployed at various track routes including the Gaurikund-Kedarnath by the state government for this search operation. It is worth noticing that the state government had conducted several search operations in this regard in the past six years also, in which more than 600 skeletons have been found. The search drive which started from September 16 will conclude on September 22.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has begun training for her upcoming action dramas - Tejas and Dhakaad. Kangana shared a video and called herself 'Bollywood's first ever legitimate action heroine'. The Queen actor has put out the one-minute video clip on her social media handles. Video shows Kangana doing a range of exercise routines - from kickboxing to floor exercises. Kangana essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film, Tejas. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is all set to go on floors by the end of this year. Kangana's other film Dhaakad promises to be a high-octane action drama. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film is set to hit theatres around Diwali.
Several areas in Madhya Pradesh have been hit by floods due to heavy downpour. The Indian Air Force deployed choppers to airlift people from flood-hit Chhindwara in MP. IAF personnel were seen rappelling from an Mi-17 chopper for rescue. Over 9,000 people have been moved to relief camps in MP so far. A similar heroic rescue was carried out in n MP's Balaghat. 2 youths and an elderly person were rescued by IAF personnel. Even Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal struggled amid heavy rain. Over 125 people have died in MP due to rain & flood in MP this monsoon. MP CM Shivraj Chouhan commented on the situation. He said, “This morning, I briefed the Prime Minister regarding the current situation. We are receiving his loving support and blessings. I am happy that rescue operations were conducted throughout the night. All 5 people in Sehore's Narela were rescued at 2:30 at night. Shajapur, Devas... There are some problems but there is no need to worry because our personnel of SDRF are deployed. Wherever needed, we'll take the Army's help. We won't allow loss of life in any part of the state. My appeal is that people shouldn't be stubborn when the administration tries to evacuate them.”
Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carried out night sortie from Leh airbase in Ladakh on October 10. Earlier, IAF’S C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft landed with supplies for the troops. It can..
