How Brentford have aided Hallen AFC Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:42s - Published 2 minutes ago How Brentford have aided Hallen AFC Championship side Brentford have donated 200 of their red seats from their former Griffin Park home to help non-league club Hallen AFC with the renovation of the main stand. 0

