Labour MP Wes Streeting condemns the government's approach t
Shadow Minister for Schools Wes Streeting says the government's approach to local restrictions is "not working." He added that it is "unacceptable in this century" for children to go hungry as a result of inadequate financial support.
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has described her landslide electionvictory as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out thecoronavirus and reboot the economy. A day after winning a second term – withher Labour Party now able to govern without a coalition partner – Ms Ardernsaid she expected to form a new government within three weeks and toprioritise work on the virus response.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker".
American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has just launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service company announced the change in an updated support article. The company first made the content more shareable in May and followed that soon after with AirPlay and Chromecast support. A new report in The Information claims that co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has attempted to sell Quibi's programming to Facebook and NBCUniversal while telling others he may have to shut down the company entirely. As reported by The Verge, Quibi has struggled to scale since its launch, dealing with a lackluster reaction to its first collection of content and a drop in subscribers after its 90-day trial offered at launch ended.