Watch: Chinook helicopter carries debris of IAF's MI-17 from Kedarnath

A Chinook helicopter on Saturday took off the debris of IAF's MI-17 helicopter.

The MI-17 helicopter had caught fire following a collision with an iron girder.

The incident took place while landing at the helipad near Kedarnath temple back in 2018.

The debris of the MI-19 helicopter was being carried to a nearby airbase.

The preparations for lifting the debris has been going on for the last 15 days.

Recently, IAF officers visited Kedarnath Dham and took stock of the damaged helicopter.

In the incident, the pilot had suffered a minor injury and the helicopter was damaged.


