Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/17)

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:20s - Published
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/17)
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2’s 10/15 Thursday Morning Forecast

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 15.
CBS 2 - Published

Orange alert issued for Mumbai, parts of Maha

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas recorded moderate to heavy overnight rain, until Thursday morning....
IndiaTimes - Published

Weather: Snow forecast for Canterbury, Dunedin, Southland

Weather: Snow forecast for Canterbury, Dunedin, Southland A cold snap is on its way bringing snow for parts of the South Island later today and into tomorrow...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

KDKA

KDKA WEATHER: While this morning has been dry and mild, rainy and windy conditions are moving in this afternoon and thro… https://t.co/GJgPYUlvO0 2 days ago

KDKA

KDKA RT @RonSmileyWx: Rain is set to arrive this afternoon, sticking around until the start of rush hour on Friday morning. Warm today with muc… 2 days ago

NicoleFordTV

Nicole Ford RT @MaryOursWX: We are off to a colder start than yesterday morning but we have plenty of sunshine today with highs near 70! Get your full… 3 days ago

MaryOursWX

Mary Ours We are off to a colder start than yesterday morning but we have plenty of sunshine today with highs near 70! Get yo… https://t.co/5Z7ZIkb4k1 3 days ago

KDKA

KDKA RT @RonSmileyWx: Dry today. It's cool this morning with highs this afternoon back in the 70s. Remnants of hurricane Delta are forecast to… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Warm front brings clouds and rain showers Saturday morning [Video]

Warm front brings clouds and rain showers Saturday morning

A warm front will bring clouds and rain showers for early Saturday, and despite the cloud cover we hit 60 in the afternoon.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:21Published
NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

NBC 26 weather forecast

Saturday, a batch of rain will be rolling through with some snow mixed in during the morning. There's a chance there could be a little slushy accumulation well to the northwest. It will also get windy..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 04:02Published
Evening Forecast - Oct. 16, 2020 [Video]

Evening Forecast - Oct. 16, 2020

Red Flag Warning extended through Saturday morning.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:27Published