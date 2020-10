Galway was a European Captial of Culture this year but COVID-19 restrictions meant its visitor numbers were lower than hoped for.

European Capital of Culture 2020: Galway misses out on €1 bn as COVID-19 hits arts extravaganza

cities recognized by the European Union as culturally significant for Europe

European Capital of Culture cities recognized by the European Union as culturally significant for Europe

Ireland is already focused on Christmas. It's a major national priority.Unless the country can get the Covid-19 pandemic under control, there won't be much..