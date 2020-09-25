French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published
French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said.

Edward Baran reports.


Islamism Islamism Set of ideologies holding that Islam should guide social and political as well as personal life

Islamic groups back anti-jobs law protests in Indonesia [Video]

Islamic groups back anti-jobs law protests in Indonesia

An omnibus law intended to cut red tape, streamline regulations, and encourage foreign investment was passed last week. But unions say it will erode workers' rights.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Kidnapped Mali Politician, French Aid Worker and 2 Italians Freed

 BAMAKO, MALI - Kidnapped Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians were freed Thursday, Mali's presidency said, after..
WorldNews
Kenya court convicts two for aiding Islamist assault on shopping mall [Video]

Kenya court convicts two for aiding Islamist assault on shopping mall

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published
Stabbing near former Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris [Video]

Stabbing near former Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris

At least two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris. It comes in the middle of the trial of suspects in the Islamist militant attack on the magazine five years ago. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Paris Paris Capital of France

Emmanuel Macron decries 'Islamist terrorist attack' [Video]

Emmanuel Macron decries 'Islamist terrorist attack'

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced what he called an “Islamistterrorist attack” against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb onFriday, urging the nation to stand united against extremism. The teacher haddiscussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class, authoritiessaid.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Macron calls Paris beheading 'Islamist terrorist attack'

 The teacher killed in a Paris suburb reportedly showed his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
BBC News
Suspect shot dead by police after teacher decapitated near Paris [Video]

Suspect shot dead by police after teacher decapitated near Paris

A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures ofIslam’s Prophet Mohammed has been decapitated in a street near Paris, a policeofficial said. Officers shot the suspected killer dead, the officialcontinued.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

French police shoot dead man who slit teacher's throat

 By Tangi Salaün and Geert De Clercq PARIS (Reuters) - French police on Friday shot dead a man who minutes earlier had killed a middle school teacher by slitting..
WorldNews

Edward Baran British newsreader and reporter

Vox supporters protest Madrid's lockdown [Video]

Vox supporters protest Madrid's lockdown

Waving flags from cars and honking horns, supporters of Spain's far-right Vox party protested on Monday against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published
N. Korea unveils 'monster' intercontinental missile [Video]

N. Korea unveils 'monster' intercontinental missile

North Korea showcased previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missiles at an unprecedented predawn military parade on Saturday. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:04Published
Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK cinemas [Video]

Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK cinemas

Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said on Sunday it was considering a temporary closure of all its sites in the United States and Britain but a final decision had not yet been reached. Edward Baran reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published
Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight [Video]

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about his condition. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in street

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in street Investigators were trying to establish whether the attacker, who was shot dead by police, had acted...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •Zee News



