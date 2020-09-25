French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded

At least two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris. It comes in the middle of the trial of suspects in the Islamist militant attack on the magazine five years ago. Francis Maguire reports.
French President Emmanuel Macron denounced what he called an “Islamistterrorist attack” against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb onFriday, urging the nation to stand united against extremism. The teacher haddiscussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class, authoritiessaid.
A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures ofIslam’s Prophet Mohammed has been decapitated in a street near Paris, a policeofficial said. Officers shot the suspected killer dead, the officialcontinued.
Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said on Sunday it was considering a temporary closure of all its sites in the United States and Britain but a final decision had not yet been reached. Edward Baran reports
President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about his condition. Edward Baran reports.