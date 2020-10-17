Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Banksy confirms he is behind new Nottingham mural

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Banksy confirms he is behind new Nottingham mural

Banksy confirms he is behind new Nottingham mural

Banksy has posted a mural of a little girl hula hooping with a bike tyre onhis Instagram account, ending speculation over whether he was behind the work.The piece appeared last Tuesday on the corner of Rothesay Avenue in Lenton,Nottingham.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Banksy Banksy Pseudonymous England-based graffiti artist, political activist, and painter

ShowBiz Minute: Latin Billboards, CMTs, Banksy

 Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee win big at Billboard Latin Music Awards; Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards; Banksy artwork sells for almost $10..
USATODAY.com

Banksy painting Tube carriage shows London Underground 'not safe', RMT says

 Transport for London refuses to release a report into a Banksy artwork, citing security concerns.
BBC News
Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art [Video]

Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art

The elusive British street artist Banksy confirmed on Saturday that a new artwork that appeared on a wall in Nottingham, central England, depicting a young girl using a bicycle tyre as a hula-hoop is his work.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

Banksy 'confirms' authorship of new Nottingham mural

 Banksy appears to have confirmed his authorship of a new mural in Nottingham after sharing a wordless Instagram post picturing the work. ......
WorldNews

Nottingham Nottingham City and unitary authority area in England

Nottingham hospitals cancel surgery as Covid cases rise

 Some non-urgent surgery will be postponed until at least 6 November, a trust says.
BBC News

Banksy claims Nottingham hula-hooping girl artwork

 A photograph of the artwork has been posted on the guerrilla artist's Instagram page.
BBC News

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Facebook’s new Oversight Board is a wild new experiment in platform governance

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Two and a half years after Mark Zuckerberg floated the idea on a podcast, and several months after organizers..
The Verge
Justin Timberlake urges fans to vote as he endorses Joe Biden at upcoming election [Video]

Justin Timberlake urges fans to vote as he endorses Joe Biden at upcoming election

Justin Timberlake has joined the celebrities endorsing Joe Biden in the U.S. election race, pressing his 59.4 million Instagram followers and fans to vote for a world where racism is "condemned, not tolerated".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Instagram apologizes for incorrectly flagging #EndSARS posts as false

 On social media, in both Nigeria and across the world, supporters of the protesters used #EndSARS to express support for the movement.
CBS News

Facebook’s independent oversight board is now accepting cases

 Photo: Michele Doying / The Verge

Facebook’s long-awaited oversight board announced Thursday it is now accepting cases. The board, first announced..
The Verge

Lenton, Nottingham Lenton, Nottingham Human settlement in England

Related news from verified sources

Banksy confirms new Nottingham mural is his work

Banksy has posted a picture of a mural of a little girl hula hooping on his Instagram account, ending...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Tweets about this