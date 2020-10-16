Health Headlines - 10-16-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how a drug given to President Trump, Remdesivir, may not be as effective as first thought.

Tuesday got Bollywood in a massive throwback mode as ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ clocked 25...

Puneet Thakur All the daily Finnish business news that works: ICEYE, Finnish clothing, Fixably, Meru Health and Finland’s foreign… https://t.co/01cJJZtZK5 43 minutes ago

Andrew Russell Davis The Daily Mail headlines a warning from the Duke of Cambridge of lock-downs preventing people from socialising & ca… https://t.co/3eHzBWvfeI 43 minutes ago

Dauntless Air RT @Hilary_FranzCPL : All the headlines that read "The Worst Year in History for Wildfires" aren't cliches — they're indicative of a worseni… 40 minutes ago

Steve Bean Enough with the racist headlines, @APNews . What do you think, @soledadobrien ? https://t.co/grplqOnEsg 40 minutes ago

Ongama Mtimka RT @Flo_Letoaba : Do join me shortly on @SABCNews for @SATODAY_SABC we look at #SABC Briefing to Parliament Headlines: #Senekal #BrendinH … 29 minutes ago

Quill Court closures, post-lockdown backlogs, financial uncertainty, emotional pressures of isolation and mental health i… https://t.co/2U98rbfjC5 28 minutes ago

Andy Steel Looking forward to government backed campaigns on mental health, as they pretend to care. Many have been teetering… https://t.co/709qZ2q15H 10 minutes ago