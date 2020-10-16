Navratri 2020: 'Prayed that COVID should go away,' pilgrim at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

As the holy festival of Navratri began, pilgrims flocked to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to offer prayers.

A pilgrim said, "The place has been beautifully decorated.

We have prayed that COVID-19 should go away from our lives." Keeping in mind the continuous spread of coronavirus in country, CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said, "All arrangements have been done.

Social distancing is being ensured, there is no compromise with sanitisation."