Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

80-Year-Old Man Hurt In Fire At Apartment Building For Seniors In Jersey City

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:34s - Published
80-Year-Old Man Hurt In Fire At Apartment Building For Seniors In Jersey City

80-Year-Old Man Hurt In Fire At Apartment Building For Seniors In Jersey City

An 80-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after he was seriously hurt in a fire in Jersey City.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Family blames city for hole in street as Detroit man is hospitalized after crash [Video]

Family blames city for hole in street as Detroit man is hospitalized after crash

A 27-year-old avid motorcyclist from Detroit is recovering from brain surgery after a crash on his bike.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:12Published
Mr.Suzuki A Man In God's Country Movie - Asako Ito, Norihiko Tsukuda, Hisako Ikata [Video]

Mr.Suzuki A Man In God's Country Movie - Asako Ito, Norihiko Tsukuda, Hisako Ikata

Mr.Suzuki A Man In God's Country Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: In a city where unmarried people are drafted to solve the declining birthrate, 44-year-old unmarried Yoshiko tries to find a marriage..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:06Published
Suspect In Custody In Connection To Attempted Rape Of 85-Year-Old In Brooklyn [Video]

Suspect In Custody In Connection To Attempted Rape Of 85-Year-Old In Brooklyn

Police now have a suspect in custody in connection to the attempted rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Brooklyn apartment building; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:45Published