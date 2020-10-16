80-Year-Old Man Hurt In Fire At Apartment Building For Seniors In Jersey City

Family blames city for hole in street as Detroit man is hospitalized after crash



A 27-year-old avid motorcyclist from Detroit is recovering from brain surgery after a crash on his bike. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:12 Published 11 hours ago

Mr.Suzuki A Man In God's Country Movie - Asako Ito, Norihiko Tsukuda, Hisako Ikata



Mr.Suzuki A Man In God's Country Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: In a city where unmarried people are drafted to solve the declining birthrate, 44-year-old unmarried Yoshiko tries to find a marriage.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:06 Published 15 hours ago