Kashmir: Sikhs cremate non-Muslim Covid victims, help patients | Oneindia News

These are members of the United Sikh Forum, a group of volunteers who have made it their mission to cremate non muslim Covid-19 patients in Kashmir with dignity and respect at a time when such funerals are shunned for fear of infection.

From building the pyre to organising a puja, these men take care of all the details.

