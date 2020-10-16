Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced what he called an “Islamistterrorist attack” against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb onFriday, urging the nation to stand united against extremism. The teacher haddiscussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class, authoritiessaid.
A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures ofIslam’s Prophet Mohammed has been decapitated in a street near Paris, a policeofficial said. Officers shot the suspected killer dead, the officialcontinued.
