Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect, including a minor, who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paris Paris Capital of France

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded [Video]

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded

French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published
Emmanuel Macron decries 'Islamist terrorist attack' [Video]

Emmanuel Macron decries 'Islamist terrorist attack'

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced what he called an “Islamistterrorist attack” against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb onFriday, urging the nation to stand united against extremism. The teacher haddiscussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class, authoritiessaid.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Macron calls Paris beheading 'Islamist terrorist attack'

 The teacher killed in a Paris suburb reportedly showed his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
BBC News
Suspect shot dead by police after teacher decapitated near Paris [Video]

Suspect shot dead by police after teacher decapitated near Paris

A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures ofIslam’s Prophet Mohammed has been decapitated in a street near Paris, a policeofficial said. Officers shot the suspected killer dead, the officialcontinued.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect arrested in the immediate aftermath of the...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsCBC.ca


9 Arrested Over France Teacher Beheading

French police have arrested nine people over the beheading of a teacher near his school in a Paris...
Newsmax - Published

Teacher beheaded in Paris after showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad - Business Insider

French police shot dead an 18-year-old man who beheaded the teacher with a large kitchen knife near a...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •euronewsBusiness Insider



Tweets about this