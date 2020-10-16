Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect, including a minor, who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Paris Capital of France French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded



French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Edward Baran reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50 Published on January 1, 1970 Emmanuel Macron decries 'Islamist terrorist attack'



French President Emmanuel Macron denounced what he called an “Islamistterrorist attack” against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb onFriday, urging the nation to stand united against extremism. The teacher haddiscussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class, authoritiessaid. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970 Macron calls Paris beheading 'Islamist terrorist attack' The teacher killed in a Paris suburb reportedly showed his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

BBC News 14 hours ago Suspect shot dead by police after teacher decapitated near Paris



A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures ofIslam’s Prophet Mohammed has been decapitated in a street near Paris, a policeofficial said. Officers shot the suspected killer dead, the officialcontinued. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970