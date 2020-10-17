Javadekar slams Chidambaram over his demand to bring back Article 370

A political war of words broke out over the alleged rape and murder of the 6-year-old child of a migrant labourer in Punjab. The Bharatiya Janata Party cited the reaction of Congress leaders to a similar crime in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. While Nirmala Sitharaman said that rapes shouldn't be politicised, her colleague in the Union Cabinet, Prakash Javadekar questioned why Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi hadn't visited the victim's family in Punjab, like Hathras. Responding to the attacks, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the governments in Congress-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan are not denying rape or blocking justice. Watch the full video for more.
The government on Wednesday decided to give Rs 3,737 crore bonus to 30.67 lakh central government employees to encourage spending during the festival season and add to demand in the economy. The decision to give a productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said. The bonus ahead of Vijayadashami and Diwali will encourage the middle-class to go out and spend and thus add to the demand in the economy, he said. The bonus will be disbursed in a week's time. Watch the full video for more details.
Top Indian Army officials were seen in New Delhi at the National War Memorial on Tuesday. The officials had gathered on the occasion of Infantry Day. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane were seen at the National War Memorial. The officials paid tribute at NWM. Indian Army observes Infantry Day every year on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir. The troops were airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to push back Pakistan supported intruders in 1847. Watch the video for more.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa resigned from the party on Monday stating that they feel quite uncomfortable over some of party chief Mehbooba Mufti's flag remark and undesirable utterances especially which hurt patriotic sentiments. "Our national flag is our pride. We have been hurt by her statement. Today, we have shown the people of Jammu and Kashmir that we are secular. There are many party leaders and workers who may resign," said Ved Mahajan. "The nation and the national flag come first, after that comes the states and the political parties. The national flag is our identity", said PDP leader Hussain A Waffa.