Javadekar slams Chidambaram over his demand to bring back Article 370

The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar slammed Congress leader P Chidambaram's demand to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Can Congress party mention it in their manifesto for Bihar Elections?

They know that decision of abrogation of Article 370 was welcomed by the people of the country," said Prakash Javadekar.

The Minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that be it any topic, he likes to appreciate Pakistan and China.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too, in his speeches, praises Pakistan.

Be it any topic, he likes to appreciate Pakistan and China.

This is the point of view of Congress party," Prakash Javadekar added.


