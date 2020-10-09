Nancy Pelosi Defends Shunning Donald Trump

Reuters The Speaker of the House and the President have not spoken since October 16, 2019, when a discussion about pulling US troops out of Syria ended with the two trading insults and Pelosi walking out with her fellow Democrats.

Shortly after the meeting, Trump tweeted a photo of Pelosi standing up and pointing her finger at him with the caption "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!" while Pelosi later told reporters that "we have to pray for his health." The two had not even been in the same room together until the traditionally nonpartisan National Prayer Breakfast on February 6, 2020, where they sat five seats apart from one another.