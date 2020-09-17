Starkville could bring back recycling but currently a work-in-progess

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 5 minutes ago

Starkville recently suspended its recycling program, but it could come back.

Earlier this month, the city of starkville suspended its recycling program... but now there is talk of a collaboration between the university and city to bring the program back.

Starkville officials created a proposal to bring back recycling to the city in a cost effective way.

Mayor spruill said the proposal calls for mississippi state university's recycling system, waste pro, to work with the city of starkville as well.

Lynn spruill - mayor of starkville: "we're not going to do curbside, but a place for our recycling for the city of starkville to be dropped off and then for waste pro to pick it up just like they do for the university."

Spruill said the city officials suspended the previous recycling program after much research.

She said they found not a lot of the materials were actually being recycled by the company.

Lynn spruill: "as we got to that point, we decided that this was an expense that we did not think was an appropriate expense for the city to continue to bear without it having an obvious and extended return."

However, spruill believes recycling is important to the community, so she hopes the merger could create a more effective form of recycling for starkville.

Lynn spruill: "if we could bring the cost down to make it a much more efficient and effective program by partnering with msu, then that's the goal."

Now, spruill said recycling is an important aspect in helping the environment, but it is also key to remember the two criteria that come before it...reducing and reusing.

