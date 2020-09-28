'Mangalore Dasara' festivities begin

A prototypical robot has been designed by a student from Mangaluru, Sarthak S Kumar. The unique robot is likely to be boon for farmers. It collects readings from a field, such as details about soil moisture, temperature and humidity. Kumar said, "This system will enable farmers to choose the right crop for cultivation."
Farmers' organisations in Karnataka have called for a bandh across the state on September 28 against the farm bills, land ordinances, labour laws among other issues. The state-wide bandh is led by the Karnataka unit of All India Kisan Sangharsh Samanvaya Samiti. Heavy police presence was seen in Kalaburagi to ensure law and order situation doesn't escalate. Meanwhile, passengers in Mangaluru were seen at the KSRTC bus station despite the bandh called by the farmers' organisations.
The festival of Dussehra is approaching, however, this year the essence of festival has faded due to COVID pandemic. Ravana makers in Delhi are bearing the brunt financially. "Due to the health crisis, we are not getting orders. Earlier, we used to send effigies to Australia and other countries as well," said an effigy maker. 'Dasara' is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year.
As the holy festival of Navratri began, pilgrims flocked to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to offer prayers. A pilgrim said, "The place has been beautifully decorated. We have prayed that COVID-19 should go away from our lives." Keeping in mind the continuous spread of coronavirus in country, CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said, "All arrangements have been done. Social distancing is being ensured, there is no compromise with sanitisation."