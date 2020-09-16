COVID: 'Ravana' effigy makers stare at losses as Dussehra nears

The government on Wednesday decided to give Rs 3,737 crore bonus to 30.67 lakh central government employees to encourage spending during the festival season and add to demand in the economy. The decision to give a productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said. The bonus ahead of Vijayadashami and Diwali will encourage the middle-class to go out and spend and thus add to the demand in the economy, he said. The bonus will be disbursed in a week's time. Watch the full video for more details.
[NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
COVID-19 is leaving no stone unturned to play spoilsport. Dussehra celebrations will not be as grand as before this year. Ravana effigy makers from Rajasthan's Jaipur are also feeling the brunt. According to a Ravana effigies maker, people are not coming to buy their effigies; they are only able to sell small effigies. He said that COVID-19 themed effigies are in demand.
Delhi reported 4,086 fresh cases on Friday, its highest spike in 35 days. Except on October 19, the capital has been reporting over 3,000 cases daily for the last 10 days, sparking concerns of a second wave as the festive season sets in. The numbers are worrying especially when national Covid figures have shown a remarkable decline.
PM and Rahul to enter battleground Bihar today. Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine cleared for Phase 3 trials. Eros Now apologises for 'vulgar' Navratri campaign. And Malaika's fitness mantra revealed as she turns 47. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Eros Now has stirred a massive controversy with raunchy social media posts around the Hindu festival of Navratri. The posts, which have now been taken down, have created a massive furore on social media with #BoycottErosNow becoming one of the top Twitter trends. Eros Now has now issued an apology and said that they did not intend to hurt anyone’s emotions. This comes close on the heels of Tanishq pulling down one of its advertisements after it faced anger on social media. In Focus today, Dilip Cherian, Prahlad Kakkar & Kaveree Bamzai speak on the issue of creative freedom and the line between witty & outright offensive.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Jhandewalan Temple on the sixth day of Navratri today. This day is also called Shashthi of Navratri. Devotees worship the sixth form of Goddess Parvati which is 'Katyayani Devi'. She is seen as the slayer of demon 'Mahishasura'. Navratri is being celebrated across the country since October 17.
Business of idol makers in Guwahati remained affected ahead of Durga Puja due to COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers are suffering huge loss this year. An Idol maker said, "We are suffering huge losses this..