Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID: 'Ravana' effigy makers stare at losses as Dussehra nears

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:40s - Published
COVID: 'Ravana' effigy makers stare at losses as Dussehra nears

COVID: 'Ravana' effigy makers stare at losses as Dussehra nears

The festival of Dussehra is approaching, however, this year the essence of festival has faded due to COVID pandemic.

Ravana makers in Delhi are bearing the brunt financially.

"Due to the health crisis, we are not getting orders.

Earlier, we used to send effigies to Australia and other countries as well," said an effigy maker.

'Dasara' is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vijayadashami Vijayadashami Annual Hindu festival

Dussehra: Covid-19 forces grand Hindu festival to go online

 The pandemic has interrupted a centuries-old Indian tradition, the yearly performance of an ancient Hindu epic.
BBC News

Indian Railways to run 23 Puja Special trains for various destinations

 Indian Railways has decided to run 23 Special trains for various destinations to cater to the growing demand during the ensuing Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and..
DNA
Centre announces Rs 3,737 cr bonus for 30 lakh employees amid festive season [Video]

Centre announces Rs 3,737 cr bonus for 30 lakh employees amid festive season

The government on Wednesday decided to give Rs 3,737 crore bonus to 30.67 lakh central government employees to encourage spending during the festival season and add to demand in the economy. The decision to give a productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said. The bonus ahead of Vijayadashami and Diwali will encourage the middle-class to go out and spend and thus add to the demand in the economy, he said. The bonus will be disbursed in a week's time. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:50Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

NSW records third day in a row with zero locally transmitted coronavirus cases

 NSW has recorded its third day in a row without any locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.
SBS
Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:25Published

Governor asks to use El Paso military hospital as COVID-19 surges

 The request comes as COVID-19 cases have been surging throughout Texas and the country.
CBS News

Ravana Ravana King of Lanka in the Hindu epic Ramayana

People in Jaipur to burn COVID themed effigies this Dussehra [Video]

People in Jaipur to burn COVID themed effigies this Dussehra

COVID-19 is leaving no stone unturned to play spoilsport. Dussehra celebrations will not be as grand as before this year. Ravana effigy makers from Rajasthan's Jaipur are also feeling the brunt. According to a Ravana effigies maker, people are not coming to buy their effigies; they are only able to sell small effigies. He said that COVID-19 themed effigies are in demand.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

61% of Covid-19 recoveries reported from six states/UTs: Health ministry

 About 61 per cent of the total recovered cases from Covid-19 are from six states and UTs of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and..
IndiaTimes
EJ Espresso: Delhi Covid cases hit 4,000 even as India sees a decline [Video]

EJ Espresso: Delhi Covid cases hit 4,000 even as India sees a decline

Delhi reported 4,086 fresh cases on Friday, its highest spike in 35 days. Except on October 19, the capital has been reporting over 3,000 cases daily for the last 10 days, sparking concerns of a second wave as the festive season sets in. The numbers are worrying especially when national Covid figures have shown a remarkable decline.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:35Published

Delhi pollution: Air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category

 Delhi's air quality index (AQI) on Saturday deteriorated to the 'severe' category, which is likely to affect people's health, according to the Delhi Pollution..
DNA

Navaratri Navaratri Annual Hindu festival

EJ Espresso: PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi in Bihar; Malaika's fitness mantra revealed [Video]

EJ Espresso: PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi in Bihar; Malaika's fitness mantra revealed

PM and Rahul to enter battleground Bihar today. Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine cleared for Phase 3 trials. Eros Now apologises for 'vulgar' Navratri campaign. And Malaika's fitness mantra revealed as she turns 47. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:11Published
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy [Video]

#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy

Eros Now has stirred a massive controversy with raunchy social media posts around the Hindu festival of Navratri. The posts, which have now been taken down, have created a massive furore on social media with #BoycottErosNow becoming one of the top Twitter trends. Eros Now has now issued an apology and said that they did not intend to hurt anyone’s emotions. This comes close on the heels of Tanishq pulling down one of its advertisements after it faced anger on social media. In Focus today, Dilip Cherian, Prahlad Kakkar & Kaveree Bamzai speak on the issue of creative freedom and the line between witty & outright offensive.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:49Published
Watch: Priest performs 'aarti' at Jhandewalan Temple on 6th day of Navratri [Video]

Watch: Priest performs 'aarti' at Jhandewalan Temple on 6th day of Navratri

Morning 'aarti' was performed at Jhandewalan Temple on the sixth day of Navratri today. This day is also called Shashthi of Navratri. Devotees worship the sixth form of Goddess Parvati which is 'Katyayani Devi'. She is seen as the slayer of demon 'Mahishasura'. Navratri is being celebrated across the country since October 17.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mobile device data reveal the dynamics in a positive relationship between human mobility and COVID-19 infections [Video]

Mobile device data reveal the dynamics in a positive relationship between human mobility and COVID-19 infections

New research by PNAS suggests that accurately estimating human mobility and gauging its relationship with virus transmission during pandemic is critical for control of the spread of COVID-19 and any..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Durga Puja 2020: Idol makers suffer huge losses amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Durga Puja 2020: Idol makers suffer huge losses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Business of idol makers in Guwahati remained affected ahead of Durga Puja due to COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers are suffering huge loss this year. An Idol maker said, "We are suffering huge losses this..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published
Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Idol makers struggle to meet ends amid COVID-19 [Video]

Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Idol makers struggle to meet ends amid COVID-19

The business of idol makers has been affected ahead even as people celebrate Vishwakarma Puja due to COVID-19 pandemic. They are facing difficulties as their livelihood is dependent on the festival...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published