Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager

A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher nearParis was an 18-year-old Chechen, French police said.

Authoritiesinvestigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorinehave also arrested nine suspects, including the grandparents, parents and 17-year-old brother of the suspected attacker.