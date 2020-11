Reggie Bush & Matt Leinart relive the famous 'Bush Push' from 2005 USC vs. Notre Dame Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:53s - Published 3 weeks ago Reggie Bush & Matt Leinart relive the famous 'Bush Push' from 2005 USC vs. Notre Dame Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart take a look back to 2005 and relive a classic 4th quarter moment in their college careers, the 'Bush Push' which led to the USC Trojans' victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Reggie Bush & Matt Leinart relive the famous ‘Bush Push’ from 2005 USC vs. Notre Dame Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart take a look back to 2005 and relive a classic 4th quarter moment in...

FOX Sports - Published 3 weeks ago