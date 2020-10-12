Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates

Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal



On Friday, Russia hosted ceasefire talks in a move to stop the escalation of violence in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. After 10 hours of negotiations, both Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a truce starting on Saturday at noon. But just moments after it came into effect, both sides accused each other of violating the terms. On Sunday night, a residential building in Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, was allegedly hit by an Armenian airstrike, killing nine and injuring at least 13, while Nagorno-Karabakh's military officials said that Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the region's capital. Both sides denied the accusations. Report by Bassaneseg.

