Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:06s
Armenia rejects claims it was behind the attack that prompted Azerbaijan president to vow ‘revenge’.


Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal

On Friday, Russia hosted ceasefire talks in a move to stop the escalation of violence in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. After 10 hours of negotiations, both Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a truce starting on Saturday at noon. But just moments after it came into effect, both sides accused each other of violating the terms. On Sunday night, a residential building in Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, was allegedly hit by an Armenian airstrike, killing nine and injuring at least 13, while Nagorno-Karabakh's military officials said that Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the region's capital. Both sides denied the accusations. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Azerbaijan at war: Reporter’s journal

 A BBC team spent a week looking at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from the Azerbaijani side.
Australian Armenians and Azerbaijanis call for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

 For Australia's Armenian and Azerbaijani communities, who stand on opposing sides of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation in recent weeks has caused..
New clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Pompeo says Turkey makes situation worse

 Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and US..
Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes sink as death toll rises

 Hopes of a humanitarian ceasefire ending fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh sank further on Thursday as the death toll mounted and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused..
Nagorno-Karabakh: Civilians hit amid Armenia Azerbaijan conflict

 Each accuses the other of targeting civilians in renewed fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Armenians receive guns to defend town badly hit by shelling [Video]

Armenians receive guns to defend town badly hit by shelling

People in Martuni, Armenia have been issued guns to defend their town as skirmishes between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue.

Nagorno-karabakh: Azerbaijan's Jewish communities fear attack [Video]

Nagorno-karabakh: Azerbaijan's Jewish communities fear attack

Jews account for less than 1 percent of Azerbaijan's population of 10.2 million.

Azerbaijan: Armenian missile killed 13, wounded over 50

Azerbaijan on Saturday accused Armenia of striking its second-largest city with a ballistic missile...
Azerbaijan claims Armenian military launched deadly missile strike

Azerbaijan officials have accused Armenia of striking its second-largest city with a ballistic...
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Several dead in missile strikes on Azerbaijani cities

Azerbaijan says 12 civilians were killed by Armenian shelling in the second city of Ganja. The spike...
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Accusations of ceasefire violations [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Accusations of ceasefire violations

Death toll rises despite truce and calls from international community for Armenia and Azerbaijan to desist

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:07
Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails [Video]

Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails

Armenian, Azerbaijani forces engage in new clashes overnight and Monday, days after ceasefire crumbled.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19
Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks

The ceasefire has been under pressure since it began on Saturday, following hours of negotiations in Moscow.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:26