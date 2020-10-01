Global  
 

New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as voters rewarded her for strong leadership, particularly throughout this year.

Edward Baran reports.

The mandate means the 40-year-old could form the first single-party government in decades "We will govern as we campaigned.

Positively with optimism about our future with a relentless focus on recovery that brings New Zealanders with us to deliver long lasting change.

Now more than ever is the time to keep going, to keep working, to grab hold of the opportunities that lay in front of us so let's step forward together.

(Speaking Maori).

Let's keep moving." Ardern will face the challenge of delivering on the progressive transformation she promised but failed to deliver in her first term, where Labour shared power with a nationalist party.

Labour was on track to win 64 of the 120 seats in the country's unicameral parliament, the highest by any party since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996.

Ardern promised supporters she would build an economy that works for everyone, create jobs, train people, protect the environment and address climate challenges and social inequalities.




Edward Baran British newsreader and reporter

Calls for end to workplace harrassment in Bangladesh [Video]

Calls for end to workplace harrassment in Bangladesh

Hundreds of protesters, mostly female garment workers, gathered in Dhaka on Saturday (October 17), calling for a new labour law that would protect women from sexual harassment and abuse at factories. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published
French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded [Video]

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded

French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published
Vox supporters protest Madrid's lockdown [Video]

Vox supporters protest Madrid's lockdown

Waving flags from cars and honking horns, supporters of Spain's far-right Vox party protested on Monday against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Māori people Māori people Indigenous Polynesian people of New Zealand

New Zealand police perform haka to honour ex-colleague Sergeant Matt Ratana [Video]

New Zealand police perform haka to honour ex-colleague Sergeant Matt Ratana

Police officers in New Zealand perform a haka in memory of Sergeant MattRatana four days after he was shot dead inside a custody centre in London. Thegroup of officers carried out the traditional Maori dance at Porirua Collegenear Wellington following the shooting last Friday in Croydon, south London.Originally from Hawke's Bay, Sgt Ratana went to the UK in 1989 but he returnedto New Zealand to serve in the police between 2003 and 2008.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

