Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix: The 25 Horror Films And TV Shows To Watch On Halloween

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Netflix: The 25 Horror Films And TV Shows To Watch On Halloween
Netflix: The 25 Horror Films And TV Shows To Watch On Halloween

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zbudgetdirector

zbudgetdirector hellhorror: RT @hellhorror: Top 10 Things to Watch If You Like STRANGER THINGS [WatchMojo] #horror: Check out this… https://t.co/91LNa90bfB 2 days ago

hellhorror

Hell Horror RT @hellhorror: Top 10 Things to Watch If You Like STRANGER THINGS [WatchMojo] #horror: Check out this list of movies including TV shows th… 3 days ago

TheCWordMag1

The C Word Mag Halloween doesn't always have to be scary - we share our top 10 shows/films to watch on @netflix this halloween if… https://t.co/2SB9jq1uQe 3 days ago

DocRavenbe

Doctaru Ravenbe @Dampho_ I have shows on in the background. Whether a YouTube video netflix or b horror films. Sometimes music when I am writing. 3 days ago

_ABFrank

A. B. Frank What films & tv shows have you got lined up for spooky season? #Halloween2020 #Halloween #HorrorMovies #horror… https://t.co/FK0s4gWdbQ 4 days ago

zbudgetdirector

zbudgetdirector hellhorror: Top 10 Things to Watch If You Like STRANGER THINGS [WatchMojo] #horror: Check out this list of movies i… https://t.co/QCNqY3CuRm 5 days ago

ja__park2

Ri | Waiting For The Next Comeback RT @tsambolero: the haunting of hill house is one of the best netflix original series out there but it still doesn’t get the recognition it… 5 days ago

tsambolero

ᴛsᴀᴍʙᴏʟᴇʀᴏ the haunting of hill house is one of the best netflix original series out there but it still doesn’t get the recogn… https://t.co/nWBp5Yjzox 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

WatchMojo's Top 10 Picks for Netflix and Chills [Video]

WatchMojo's Top 10 Picks for Netflix and Chills

Who's ready for Halloween? For this list, we’re looking at the new content coming to Netflix in the lead-up to Halloween 2020, that’s being promoted under the banner of “Netflix and Chills”.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:55Published
Top 10 Scariest Movies You Can Stream on Shudder [Video]

Top 10 Scariest Movies You Can Stream on Shudder

Getting scared has never been so easy! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most terrifying movies available on Shudder, a streaming service dedicated entirely to horror films.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:14Published
RELIC Trailer [Video]

RELIC Trailer

RELIC Official Trailer (2020) Horror starring Emily Mortimer - Signature Entertainment in partnership with the Frightfest Presents will release RELIC in UK Cinemas & on Digital 30th October 2020. A..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:20Published