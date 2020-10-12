Former John McCain Aide Recounts Tense Phone Call With Trump After Inauguration

Global  
 

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump famously denied that the late Arizona Sen.

John McCain was a hero.

Trump said he liked people who 'didn't get caught.'

Now, former McCain aide Mark Salter claims in a new book that the senator had a tense phone call with President Donald Trump, shortly after the 2017 inauguration.

According to Business Insider, Salter says in the book that Trump appeared angry about McCain's withdrawing his endorsement during the presidential election.


